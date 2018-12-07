Five reasons to be cheerful for Featherstone family

A family had a reason to celebrate when five generations gathered together for the first time.

Great great nana Edna Bell, 89 was joined by great nana Anita Hudson, 64, grandma Vicky Robinson, 37, and mum Chloe Sedgwick, who is 17, to celebrate the arrival of her daughter, Poppy Anne Sedgwick.

Poppy was born the day before Armistice Day on November 10, but Chloe had decided on the name long before her birth. The family are largely from Airedale, but were visiting Mrs Bell who lives in Featherstone.

Grandma Vicky Robinson said: “We never thought would see five generations on my side.”