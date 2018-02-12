Five-year-old caught in house fire in ‘serious condition’

A child is being treated for serious burns in hospital as police continue to investigate a house fire.

The boy, 5, was trapped in a bedroom inside the home in Second Avenue, Rothwell, when firefighters were called to the property at about 8.30pm on Sunday evening.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said in an update today that the boy remains in hospital in a stable, but serious condition.

Meanwhile, his mother and her two other children, who were inside the home, were unharmed.

The spokesman added: “An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”