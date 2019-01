A lifelong Disney fan could be on track to meet her Prince Charming when she appears on a dating show.

Alice, 28, from Castleford, will star in a new TV show which sees potential couples introduced through a choreographed dance.

She said:“I do aspire to the fairy-tale romance, the happily ever after.

“I’m still waiting for prince charming to hopefully fulfil my childhood dreams.”

Flirty Dancing will air on Channel 4 at 10pm on tonight (Thursday, January 24).