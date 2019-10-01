Flood alert issued for River Calder in Wakefield and Dewsbury

A flood alert has been issued for the River Calder in Wakefield and Dewsbury this afternoon.

The warning, issued by the Government, says that flooding is possible in the areas surrounding the Lower River Calder Catchment.

A flood alert has been issued for the River Calder in Wakefield and Dewsbury this afternoon.

This affects parts of Castleford, Wakefield, Normanton, Dewsbury and Mirfield, with all areas at risk of flooding as river levels rise.

Pedestrians are urged to avoid low lying fields and roads following several days of heavy rain.

On the gov.uk website, the alert reads: "Flooding is possible in the Lower River Calder Catchment as further persistent rain today has caused river levels to rise again. Low lying fields and roads are most likely to be at risk.

"River levels are currently rising through Dewsbury and Wakefield areas, however, after the rain clears this afternoon we expect river levels to start to fall overnight and through tomorrow.

"We do not currently expect to issue flood warnings, however we are monitoring the situation closely from our incident room in Leeds. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

What is a flood alert?

Though less severe than a Flood Warning, those affected by a flood alert should be prepared for the possibility of a flood.

If you live in an area covered by a flood warning, you are advised to prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents, check you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains and make plans for how to move your family and pets to safety.

You can sign up for flood warnings at your address to receive updates.

More advice is available here.