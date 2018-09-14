Floral tributes left at scene of crash that killed 21-year-old man and left driver critical

Flowers and tributes were left at scene of a three-vehicle crash that killed a 21-year-old man.

Ali Ahmed was the front seat passenger in a silver VW Golf that hit a second, parked, Volkswagen Golf on Batley Road, in Kirkhamgate on Sunday night.

Passenger killed in three-vehicle Wakefield crash

The car then collided with a tractor travelling in the opposite direction before hitting a wall.

Mr Ahmed, from Thornhill Lees, was fatally injured in the collision and the driver of the car, a 27-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

He was still in hospital as the Express went to print.

Tributes left at the scene of the crash, some signed by Mr Ahmed’s family members, read: “My sweet handsome little brother, where have you gone. Just come and say hello, just one more time.”

“Mum and Dad need you and love you to the moon and back.”

“I will miss you lots. You will always be in my heart.”

“Rest in peace little bro.”

“You will be missed terribly. You’ll forever be in our hearts and memories. Rest in peace.”

The driver of the tractor was not injured. The crash took place at around 9.15pm on Sunday night and the road was closed off into the night as police dealt with the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1914 of 09/09.