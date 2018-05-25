Florence + The Machine to play Leeds First Direct Arena in UK tour

Florence + The Machine are hitting the road in the UK later this year - and Leeds will be one of their stops.

The band, which today announced details of the UK leg of its 'High As Hope' tour, will play the First Direct Arena on November 15.

The tour comes as the group launches its first album since 2015.

The record 'High As Hope' has been launched with a striking video for the first single 'Hunger' and will be officially released on June 29.

Meanwhile, Florence Welch has been making a return to the live stage with intimate UK and US shows.

A pre-sale for tour tickets will open at 10am on May 30, with general sale beginning on June 1 at 10am.

Tickets can be purchased from www.firstdirectarena.com