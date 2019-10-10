Flying visit to the loo: Birds invade gents' toilets at Wakefield County Hall

October is the time of year when many British birds migrate to Africa to escape our grim, cold winters.

But some of our feathered friends appear to have been getting confused, and have instead made a beeline for the shelter of the men's toilets at Wakefield's County Hall.

The council said the birds had been going in and out through the toilet windows.

Those making a flying visit to the gents on the first floor are being greeted with a written request to keep the door closed, in a bid to stop the birds winging their way into the rest of the historic building.

Wakefield Council, which does much of its business at County Hall, said birds had been getting into and out of the toilets through open windows.

The sign, which was spotted by one eagle-eyed passer-by this week, said: "Please keep the toilet door closed, hopefully this will contain unwelcomed feathery visitors."

Luckily for female staff, the ladies' toilets on the other side of the corridor has no such problems, as it is enclosed by the rest of building and has no windows as a result.

Local Democracy Reporting Service