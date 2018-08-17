Flytippers warned they could be thousands of pounds out of pocket over latest rubbish

Flytippers are being warned that they could face fines of hundreds of pounds if caught dumping their waste.

The warning comes after Councillor Sandra Pickin shared dozens of photos of waste which has been illegally dumped next to the Hemsworth bypass.

Waste: Household goods are often dumped. Pic: Sandra Pickin

Coun Pickin said: “Fly-tipping is the bane of my life. It’s so disheartening. There’s a tip not more than a mile away and it’s a fantastic facility.

“Some people complain of a queue at the tip, but you’re taking your rubbish away for free. It shouldn’t be that you don’t bother because you’ve got to queue.”

Fly-tipping is defined as the illegal dumping of waste, including liquids, often to avoid disposal costs. In some cases, waste disposal companies will dump rubbish to save money.

If those dumping waste are traced, through CCTV, witnesses or the contents of the waste, they face fines of up to £50,000.

Earlier this year, a man was fined £400 after he was caught on video dumping bricks and rubble on private land.

Coun Pickin urged people to take their rubbish to the tip, or pay for the council’s bulky collection service, which costs £20.77 for the collection of up to three bulky items.

She added: “I know it costs and people complain, but you know it’s not getting dumped somewhere it’s not meant to be.

“It’s costing a fortune to go back and clean it up. It comes back in your council tax because we’re paying for someone to clear it up.”

Last year, Wakefield Council was forced to spend more than £200,000 collecting waste from across the district.

Coun Pickin asked people to report what they had seen, and to share photos and videos of those responsible with the council. Reports can be made to 03458 506506.

To check if a waste carrier is registered, call the Environment Agency on 08708 506506.

Fly-tipping can be reported at www.wakefield.gov.uk.