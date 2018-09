A planning application has been submitted to convert a former bank in Featherstone into flats and shops.

The Yorkshire Bank on Station Lane closed in 2015 during a wave of high street branch closures.

The new proposals, submitted to Wakefield Council this week, seek to convert the ground floor of the building into retail space and the first floor to two-bed flats.

Yorkshire Bank announced closure of its Featherstone, branch alongside 18 others, in May 2015.