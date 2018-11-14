Former power station plans to go show this week

Consultation sessions about the future of Ferrybridge power station will begin this week.

The station, which closed more than two years ago, is earmarked for demolition by its owners, SSE, who are planning to build a new gas power station on the site.

People will be given the chance to see the plans at the consultations and leave comments, which will start today at Fairburn Community Centre from 2pm to 8pm.

It will be held at Ferrybridge Power Station cricket pavilion on Stranglands Lane on Friday, November 16 and then from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday at Monk Fryston Hall Hotel.

They will return to the cricket pavilion from 2pm to 7pm on November 21 and 22, and finally at Airedale Library from noon until 4pm on Friday November 23. SSE says it will then consider the reaction and feedback before submitting plans to Wakefield Council.