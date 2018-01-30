Former Trinity and Tigers star awaits fate over assaults

A former Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers player has pleaded guilty to assault charges after a violent confrontation which left a borough police officer with a broken wrist.

Scott Moore, 30, was arrested back in October 2016 after a motoring incident involving a Mercedes sports car in Leigh, Lancashire.

Police detained a suspect after what was described as a “significant struggle”, just before 4am on Friday, October 16.

And the force later confirmed that a taser had been deployed during the episode, which led to a man’s needing hospital treatment.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman also said an officer had suffered a broken wrist during the incident which was witnessed by several residents and caused a social media stir.

Moore, of Ranworth Drive, Lowton, who was then playing for Wakefield Trinity, was later charged with dangerous driving, possession of a prohibited weapon, two offences of assault with intent to resist apprehension and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He had denied the dangerous driving and assault charges and was due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court.

But lawyers representing Moore, who last played for Bradford Bulls in rugby league’s third tier before being released at the end of last season, asked for the case to be relisted for a fresh hearing.

Moore then pleaded guilty to the two charges of assault with intent to resist apprehension and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The dangerous driving and prohibited weapons offences were ordered to lie on the file by a crown court judge.

Moore, who is now a free agent, was remanded on bail and will be sentenced at the Bolton court on Tuesday, March 6.

Two further charges - of failing to stop after an accident and having no insurance - will also be dealt with on that occasion.

Moore played for Castleford Tigers on loan in 2008 before signing for a permanent deal in 2015.

However, his stay was short lived as he went out on loan to Wakefield Trinity during the same season.

He then signed a permanent deal at Trinity for the 2016 season and made 15 appearances.