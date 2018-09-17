Four men charged in connection to fatal Brierley HGV crash

Four men have been charged after a HGV killed a pedestrian before crashing into a house in Brierley on Friday.

The four have been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrate’s Court today (Monday).

Jacqueline Wileman died at the scene.

David Mellor, 48, from Barnsley, is charged with aggravated vehicle taking and failure to provide a sample.

Karn Hill, 23, from Barnsley, is charged with aggravated vehicle taking.

Wayne Carroll, 29, from Barnsley, is charged with aggravated vehicle taking.

Alan Mawhinney, 53, from Barnsley is charged with aggravated vehicle taking and failure to provide a sample.

Woman dies and three injured as HGV hits house in Brierley, South Yorkshire

The charges relate to an ongoing investigation into an incident on Park View and Common Road, Brierley, at around 1.40pm on Friday.

A HGV, previously reported as stolen, was travelling along Common Lane, towards Grimethorpe, when an officer in a marked patrol car, travelling in the opposite direction, turned round to follow the vehicle.

The HGV, while on Common Road, was then involved in a collision with a pedestrian, 58-year-old Jacqueline Wileman, and two parked cars.

Mrs Wileman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Family thank those who helped after Mrs Wileman was hit by the lorry

The HGV then travelled on to Park View where it collided with the front of a house on the road, coming to a stop.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The investigation into the collision and Mrs Wileman’s death continues and police remain keen to hear from anyone with information.

Chief Superintendent Scott Green, District Commander for Barnsley, said: “I fully realise the impact this incident has had on our local community and I’d like to thank them for their support and patience, as officers continue with their enquiries.

“The investigation is still very much ongoing and as such, I’d ask that people be mindful of comments they make on social media, so that the case can progress through the courts, and to prevent further distress to Mrs Wileman’s family.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone with information about what happened. If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 266 of 14 August 2018.”