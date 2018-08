Four sheep have died after a gate was removed from its hinges in Walton.

Walton Parish Council have reminded walkers to pay attention to the countryside code after six sheep were poisoned after a locked and chained gate was lifted from its hinges.

The sheep grazing in the field escaped into a nearby garden, where they ate poisonous plants. Four have since died and two are being treated.

The countryside code urges people to “leave gates as you find them or follow instructions on signs.”