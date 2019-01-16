Free baby box for your Lidl one

Lidl has teamed up with The Baby Box Co, to offer new and expectant parents free expert education from trusted healthcare professionals and a bumper box of Lupilu baby goodies for free!

By completing free online parenting courses from healthcare experts, parents can collect free boxes full of newborn Lupilu essentials to help in those first days of parenthood, or have it delivered to their door for a small fee.

Available in a cute animal motif, the box is decorated with a black and white design on the internal walls to aid baby stimulation, as well as a measuring tape on the inside wall to help keep track of their baby’s growth.

The box, which helps parents practise safe sleep, also contains a mattress and waterproof cover, a fitted sheet, one 24 pack of Lupilu newborn breathable and super-absorbent nappies with an elasticated waist, wetness indicator, and magical tubes that offer better protection against leakage, a muslin cloth and one pack of Lupilu newborn fragrance free, pH neutral and dermatologically tested wipes.

To claim their free baby box, parents should visit www.babyboxco.com and complete the online parenting course full of handy tips.

Once completed, the boxes can then either be collected from a nearby pick-up point, or delivered directly to their door for a small fee.

Lidl’s Lupilu range, which is available in stores all year round, includes everything from organic food to nappies.