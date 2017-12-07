Free parking in Wakefield city centre - until Tuesday

Spaces at the new Rishworth Street car park will be free until Tuesday.

Wakefield Council demolished the old multi-storey car park at the site in August as part of plans to develop the Civic Quarter.

A new temporary surface level car park has been built in its place.

Work is almost complete - and the authority has now opened the car park and is offering free parking until 6pm on Tuesday, before it becomes fully operational on Wednesday.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “I am pleased to be able to open up Rishworth Street Car Park so that people can benefit from the additional parking spaces in time for Christmas – as well as free parking, which is available until 6pm on Tuesday 12 December.”

Signage is on display in the car park advising motorists that it is free to park.

Charges will apply from 8am on Wednesday, December 13, when vehicles will need to show a pay and display ticket or valid permit.