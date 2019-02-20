Fresh bid to build log cabins for tourists on old pit site

A new attempt will be made to build holiday log cabins at Crigglestone after a previous application was rejected.

Four cabins are proposed on land at Blacker Lane in Crigglestone, with the owner of the land saying they would be ideal for tourists visiting local attractions such as the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, the National Coal Mining Museum or Pugneys.

The last application was turned down by Wakefield Council in 2017 on the grounds that it was harmful to the surrounding greenbelt land, highway safety and was not in a sustainable location.

However, applicant Gilbert Chapple argues the reasons for the rejection have now been resolved, including a reduction in the size of the development along with extra tree planting.

He says the former Brice Hill Colliery land is of poor quality and would not support agricultural use.