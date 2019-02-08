Fresh hope to revive former sidings development and build 140 homes

A new attempt will be made to build 140 homes on land next to Normanton railway station after years of delays.

Outline planning permission was granted for the Station Road site six years ago but due to changes in planning policy the scheme did not come to fruition.

Known locally as the Normanton Sidings development, because of its former use as a railway sidings, the new application has been submitted by Castleford-based Strategic Team Group.

A statement from the company reads: “Outline planning approval was granted for 142 dwellings in 2013.

“The scheme was very much based on the urban typology seen at Allerton Bywater and other ‘home zone’ developments. This number of dwellings was achieved by the use of short terraces and private parking courts.

“As such it achieved a density that allowed larger areas of the site to be given over for public open space.

“Subsequent changes in planning policy mean it would be unlikely to gain planning were it submitted today.”

The company says the design and layout has since been updated with 26 two-bedroom homes, 60 three-bed and 21 larger family homes with either four or more bedrooms.

There will also be 33 affordable homes built.

Despite space for more than 300 parked cars across the site, Strategic Team Group added: “Given the proximity to Normanton railway station, it is likely the scheme will generate less car journeys than would normally be expected.”