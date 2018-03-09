Friends raising cash to pay funeral costs of 32-year-old with no family

Friends of a man “with a heart of gold” who died suddenly are fundraising to help pay for his funeral costs because he has no immediate family.

James Metcalfe was just 32 when he passed away in January, with the cause of his death still unknown.

However, devastated pals are now busy collecting in cash to help lay him to rest.

Dave Iveson, who had known James for more than a decade, said: “He was the nicest person I’ve ever met, he truly never had a bad word to say about anyone and would do anything for anyone.

“He had a heart of gold, he never judged anybody and thought the best of everyone.

“There are not many people around like that.”

James, who lived on Burkill Street in Sandal and worked at Burger King at Newton Hill, had only recently become engaged to girlfriend, Jess, and had been looking to buy a home together.

He was a huge fan of Wakefield Trinity, a keen runner and rugby player, a big fan of WWE wrestling and loved going to the cinema.

Both of his parents have died and he has no siblings.

A Just Giving page has been set up by James’ friend Zoe Hampton, with hopes of raising £2,000 to “give him the send off he deserves”.

More than £1,200 has since been pledged.

Although no date has been set, they hope cover the cost of the funeral and for a small wake, perhaps at Eastmoor Rugby Club.

Donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zoe-hampton