Full list of discounts and offers as Trinity Walk Wakefield get ready for Student Night 2018

With summer now over, thousands of students are preparing to start the next part of their lives.

Operating on a tight budget, they often look for the best deals in everything they buy, whether that be food, drinks, clothes or items for their homes.

Luckily, Trinity Walk in Wakefield is on hand to help in that department.

This year’s Student Night promises freebies, fun and up to 50 percent off in more than 80 outlets.

Student Night 2018 will take place tomorrow, Thursday, September 20, between 6pm and 8pm, with major chains such as River Island, Topshop, New Look, WH Smith and The Body Shop among the retailers offering cheeky deals.

From 6pm, Capital Yorkshire star Jo Jo hosting live. There will be Trinity goody bags for the first 500 students, competitions with the Capital Street Stars, mocktail making with The Establishment, £500 Cash prize giveaways - win a prize every 15 minutes on the big prize wheel with the biggest prize drawn at 7.45pm and more!

DEALS ON OFFER

New Look – 20% discount

Topshop Topman - 20% discount

River Island - 20% discount

H&M - TBC

Pizza Express – 20% off food

Jacobs diner - 15% off food

Game - all students 10% off all pre-owned goods in store.

Menkind – 10% Discount

The Fragrance Shop – 15% Discount

The Look - 10% discount on cosmetics

Luxe -£30 off selected OB watches, £15 off selected OB jewellery, 30% off DW, Fossil & Skagen, Plus 10% off all full priced items. Plus buy a Daniel Wellington watch on the evening and get entered into a prize draw – the winner gets their watch paid for.

WH Smith- 20% discount

The Body Shop - 30%

Nomination – 10% discount

PureGym - no joining free and freebies on the night too

Room 97 -20% of all colouring services and 15% of all styling services Monday to Weds.

Sharps - £100 off our fitted Bedrooms & Home Office

*All offers require valid student ID and/or wristband. Offers subject to change.