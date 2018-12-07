Full list of planned roadworks across West Yorkshire from December 10-16

Knowing about planned roadworks in advance of a journey can be a great time saver.

Here is a list of all of the roadworks planned in the county over the next week.

The details are correct as of Friday, December 7 and could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M1 junction 37 Dodworth

The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 12 December for technological work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and clearly signed diversion routes will be put in place.

M1 junction 39 Durkar

The southbound entry slip road and the northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 10 December for noise barrier installation. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am. There will be a lane 1 closure in place 24/7 on the southbound entry and the northbound exit with a 50mph speed restriction. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The westbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 10 December for junction improvement work. The southern roundabout at junction 27 will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 10 December. The M621 to the M62 anticlockwise exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 10 December. The closures will take place from 8pm to 6am, and drivers will be able to follow a clearly signed diversion route. There will be narrow lane 2 closures with a 50mph until spring 2019.

M62 junction 28 Tingley

The eastbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday 11 December for junction improvement work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 to junction 27 Gildersome

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday 15 December for cable work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 to M606 junction 3 Staygate

The northbound and southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday 15 December for cable work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 4 Armthorpe

The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 10 December. The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Thursday 13 December. The closures for barrier work will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 4 Broughton

The eastbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 10 December for carriageway improvements. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A631 Meadowhall to Tinsley

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 10 December for bridge work. The closure will take place between 11pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A1 Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge

There will be a 24/7 40mph speed limit in place in both directions until January 2019 at Barnsdale Bar. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A63 South Cave to Western Interchange

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight between 8pm and 6am on Friday 14 December and then again on Sunday 16 December for carriageway repairs. Clearly signed diversion will be in place. There will also be a lane 1 closure in place in the daytime on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December.

A63 Mytongate to South Coates

The eastbound and westbound will be in narrow lanes and a 30mph speed restriction in place 24/7 on Roger Millward Way until 2019.

A64 Tadcaster

The westbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 10 December for carriageway repairs. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A64 Musely Bank

The westbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 10 December for survey work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.