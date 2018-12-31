Full list of planned roadworks across West Yorkshire from January 2 - January 6

Knowing about planned roadworks in advance of a journey can be a great time saver.

Here is a list of all of the roadworks planned in the county over the next week.

The details are correct as of Monday, December 31 and could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

A1 Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge

The southbound exit and entry slip roads at Barnsdale Bar will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Wednesday 2 January for barrier work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. There will also be a 40mph speed restriction in place on the northbound and southbound carriageways 24/7 until the end of January at Barnsdale Bar.

M1 junction 39 Durkar

There will be a lane 1 closure in place 24/7 on the southbound entry and northbound exit slip roads with a 50mph speed restriction until April for the installation of a noise and safety barrier.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

There will be narrow lanes with a 50mph speed restriction until the end of March on the exit slips for junction 27 off the M62 and M621.

A63 Mytongate to South Coates

The eastbound and westbound carriageways will have narrow lanes with a 30mph speed restriction in place 24/7 on Roger Millward Way until spring 2019.