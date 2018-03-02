Full list of Wakefield school closures as snow and freezing temperatures cause chaos for a third day

Here's a full list of schools in the Wakefield district closed today (March 2) according to the Wakefield Council website.
Ackworth Howard CE (VC) J & I School
Airedale Infant School
Airedale Junior School
Altofts Junior School
Carlton J & I School
Castleford Academy
Castleford Park Junior Academy
Crofton Academy
Crofton Infants' School
Crofton Junior School
English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy
Fairburn View Primary School
Featherstone Academy, The
Featherstone All Saints CofE Academy
Fitzwilliam Primary School
Glasshoughton Infant Academy
Harewood Centre Nursery School
Havercroft Academy
Hemsworth Arts and Community Academy
Hemsworth Grove Lea Primary School
Highfield School
Holy Family & St. Michael’s Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy
Horbury Academy
Horbury Primary Academy
Kettlethorpe High School - A Specialist Maths and Computing College
Kinsley Academy
Knottingley St Botolph's C of E Academy
Minsthorpe Community College A Specialist Science College
Netherton J & I School
Normanton Newlands Primary School
North Featherstone J&I School
Ossett Academy & Sixth Form College
Outwood Grange Academy
Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate
Oyster Park Primary School
Pinders Primary (JIN) School
Purston Infant School
Ryhill J, I & Nursery School
Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School
South Hiendley J, I and EY School
South Kirkby Academy
St. Austin’s Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy
St. Helen’s CE Primary School
St. John The Baptist Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy
St. Joseph Catholic Primary School Moorthorpe, A Voluntary Academy
St. Thomas a Becket Catholic Secondary, A Voluntary Academy
St. Thomas CE (VC) Junior School
St. Wilfrid’s Catholic High School Sixth Form College, A Voluntary Academy
Stanley Grove Primary and Nursery School
Streethouse J I and Nursery School
The Priory Centre
Three Lane Ends Community Primary School
Townville Infant School
Upton Primary School
Wakefield City Academy
Walton Primary Academy
West End Academy
Wheldon Infant School