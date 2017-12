Full list: Times of the last trains from Leeds on Christmas Eve

Most train providers will be finishing their timetable earlier than usual on Christmas Eve.

Here are the times of the last services to leave Leeds Station on December 24.

Leeds to Harrogate: 8:31pm

Leeds to Scarborough: 8:12pm

Leeds to York: 9:25pm

Leeds to Batley: 6:56pm

Leeds to Bradford Interchange: 8:08pm

Leeds to Dewsbury: 8:10pm

Leeds to Halifax: 8:08pm

Leeds to Huddersfield: 8:10pm

Leeds to Mirfield: 6:56pm

Leeds to Doncaster: 7:16pm

Leeds to Sheffield: 7:21pm

Leeds to Hull: 8:18pm

Leeds to Liverpool Lime Street: 8:10pm

Leeds to Manchester Piccadilly: 8:10pm

Leeds to Newcastle Central: 8:43pm

Leeds to Birmingham New Street: 7:11pm

Leeds to London Kings Cross: 7:16pm

Leeds to Edinburgh Waverley: 7:12pm