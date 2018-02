FULL LIST: Wakefield district school closures as heavy snow continues

Schools in the Wakefield district have been forced to close as ‘the Beast from the East’ continues to bring snow to the area.

Here a list of schools that have confirmed they have been forced to close:

Airedale Academy

Airedale Junior School

Altofts Junior School

Ash Grove J & I School

Badsworth CE (VC) J&I School

Bell Lane Academy

Carleton Park J&I School

Carlton J&I School

Castleford Academy

Castleford Park Junior Academy

Cherry Tree Academy

Crigglestone Nursery School

Crofton Academy

Crofton Infants’ School

Crofton Junior School

Dane Royd J & I School

Darrington CE Primary School

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School

Featherstone Academy

Featherstone All Saints CofE Academy

Flanshaw J&I School

Flushdyke J&I School

Glasshoughton Infant Academy

Halfpenny Lane Junior and Infant School

Harewood Centre Nursery School

Havercroft Academy

Hemsworth Arts and Community Academy

Hendal Primary (JIN) School

High Well School

Holy Family & St. Michael’s Catholic Primary School

Horbury Academy

Kettlethorpe High School

Knottingley St Botolph’s C of E Academy

Larks Hill J & I School

Lawefield Primary School

Mackie Hill J & I School

Martin Frobisher Infant School

Minsthorpe Community College

New College Pontefract

Newton Hill Community School

Normanton Junior Academy

Normanton Newlands Primary School

Northfield Primary & Nursery School

Oakfield Park School

Ossett Academy & Sixth Form College

Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate

Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane

Oyster Park Primary School

Pinderfields Hospital PRU

Purston Infant School

Rookeries Carleton J&I School

Ryhill J, I & Nursery School

Sandal Magna Community Academy

Snapethorpe Primary School

South Hiendley J, I and EY School

South Kirkby Academy

Southdale CE (VC) Junior School

St. Ignatius Catholic Primary School

St. John The Baptist Catholic Primary School

St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary (Pontefract)

St. Michael’s CE Academy

St. Thomas a Becket Catholic Secondary

St. Thomas CE (VC) Junior School

St. Wilfrid’s Catholic High School Sixth Form College

Stanley St. Peter’s CE (VC) Primary and Nursery School

Streethouse J I and Nursery School

The Castle Nursery School

The Priory Centre

The Springfield Centre

The Vale Primary Academy

Townville Infant School

Upton Primary School

Wakefield The Mount J&I School

West End Academy