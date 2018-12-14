Fundraiser for teenager who remains in intensive care after being hit by car

A charity night and fundraiser have been organised to support the family of a teenager who was knocked down by a car in Castleford.

Casey Thomas, 14, has remained on the intensive care unit at Leeds General Infirmary for more than two weeks.

Mum Caroline said: “She’s got a lot of injuries.

“To look at her you wouldn’t think so, but the injuries that she’s got are serious.

“We don’t know in the long term if she will walk again.

“We’ve been on a roller coaster, but she’s fighting really hard.”

Due to the nature of her injuries, which include a broken femur, broken pelvis, punctured lungs and a dislocated collarbone, Casey has undergone three rounds of surgery, including major surgery on her spine.

Her friends and family have rallied round to support her, and a fundraiser in her name has already raised more than £2,000.

Money raised will be used to support Casey and her family as she recovers from her injuries.

Although the family do not yet know the full extent of Casey’s long-term injuries, they expect to have to make adaptations to their house and hope that the fundraiser will help to pay for these.

Any leftover funds will be donated to Leeds General Infirmary, who Caroline says have provided “amazing” support to the family.

She said: “The hospitalneeds more funds but they’re doing great work. I’m amazed how well they do with what they’ve got.

“The help and support that we’ve got has been amazing. I think this for us as a family will stay with us forever.

“The fundraising won’t stop when Casey’s at home and better.

“The fundraiser will continue forever because the hospital do really need it.”

Caroline thanked friends and family for their support.

An adults-only charity event has also been organised at 6pm at the White Lion, Castleford, on Friday, December 14, and friends and family are collecting prizes for a raffle which will raise money for the cause.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/caseythomas or, to keep up to date with Casey’s progress, search Facebook for ‘Supporting Caroline and Stuart while they care for Casey’.