Fundraising evening to be held in memory of Gareth Lacy

A fundraising event in memory of a popular young father will be held next month.

The auction will raise money for the family of Gareth Lacey who died in a collision in Castleford earlier this year.

Gareth Lacy with his daughter, Millie.

All the money raised will go to help Gareth’s partner, Jodie, and the couple’s young daughter, Millie.

Jodie’s aunt, Ruth Waites, who has organised the evening, said: “It’s really to raise some money for Jodie because she’ll be struggling over the next few months, or maybe even to put away for Millie’s future.

“It’s just something to help them out, to make life a little bit easier.

“Gareth was really popular, so there’s a lot of interest. We had to change the venue because it wasn’t going to be big enough.

“I’m hoping to make it an evening, a nice night out for all Gareth’s friends.”

Designer handbags, hair salon vouchers, afternoon tea and gift hampers are among the items which will be on offer at the auction next month.

As well as the auction evening, Ruth has set up a fundraising page and organised a raffle, offering those who cannot attend the evening the chance to get involved.

Singer Meghan Clamp and Mick Hollinworth, an award-winning caricaturist, will provide entertainment at the evening.

Ruth is also keen to hear from anyone willing to take part in a sponsored head shave or leg wax.

The auction evening will be held at Cutsyke Working Men’s Club at 7pm on Saturday, March 2.

Contact Ruth Waites on ruthwaites@hotmail.co.uk with questions, suggestions, or to purchase raffle tickets.

A Facebook page for the event can be found here.