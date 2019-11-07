Further road closures and one lane shut on M1 at Wakefield as heavy rain continues

Roads across Wakefield are being closed due to flooding.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 1:43 pm
The heavy rain has forced Lime Pit Lane to be closed. (Photo by Gary Hampshire)

Lime Pit Lane in Stanley has been closed this afternoon due to the heavy rain.

It comes after the A638 Doncaster Road, between Ackworth and Upton, was closed this morning and is expected to the closed until tomorrow.

It's advised that motorists avoid these areas.

Also, one lane is closed on the M1 southbound between J40 (Wakefield / Dewsbury) and J39 (Wakefield).