Further road closures and one lane shut on M1 at Wakefield as heavy rain continues
Roads across Wakefield are being closed due to flooding.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 1:43 pm
Lime Pit Lane in Stanley has been closed this afternoon due to the heavy rain.
It comes after the A638 Doncaster Road, between Ackworth and Upton, was closed this morning and is expected to the closed until tomorrow.
It's advised that motorists avoid these areas.
Also, one lane is closed on the M1 southbound between J40 (Wakefield / Dewsbury) and J39 (Wakefield).