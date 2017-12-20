Future is bright for opticians

The future is looking bright for an opticians in Pontefract after a grant from Wakefield Council helped restore the building.

The extensive programme of work at Brosgill Opticians, on Market Place, has seen a new shop front installed, with repairs to the roof and front of the building. This has included a replacement render, new windows and signage.

The work was part of the Pontefract Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI). The programme is aimed at preserving important historic buildings in the Pontefract Market Place Conservation Area, which includes the market place and nearby areas of the town centre.

Coun Denise Jeffery, cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration at Wakefield Council, said: “I am delighted to see this wonderful building fully restored and this programme is also helping to improve the town centre.

“The work has been carried out to a very high standard and will be enjoyed now and in the future by residents, businesses and visitors to our historic town.”

The THI launched in 2011 as a five-year grant programme, but has since been extended to March 2018.

Funded jointly by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Wakefield Council, the initiative has so far repaired 17 key historic buildings on Gillygate, Ropergate and Market Place.

Works are planned for three more buildings in early 2018, which will bring the total spent to £1.5m in grant funding and around £300k in private contributions.

