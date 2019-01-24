Gadget shop in Wakefield to shut this weekend

Another city centre shop is to close this weekend, with MenKind at Trinity Walk to shut is doors.

A sign in the window says the shop will shut after trading this Sunday, January 27.

Menkind on Trinity Walk.

It is understood that the shop, which sells gadgets and gifts, employs 10 people although some have been offered places at other stores.

Although there has been no official announcement from MenKind, it is expected that four other stores in the region will also shut.

However, the store at Castleford's Junction 32 is not thought to be among those shutting.

One employee at the Wakefield said the news came as a shock as bosses gave them two weeks' notice.

The Express has contacted MenKind for a response.