Gadgets: 5 of the best home phones

We look at 5 of the best home phones

Wild & Wolf 746 1960s Corded Telephone, French Blue, www.johnlewis.com, £39.99

The 746 is classic British retro telephone and ‘60s style icon. Based on the original post office model produced in 1967, Wild and Wolf have brought it up to date in a range of striking colours, featuring the bold curves of the original design.

For modern convenience, the dial has been replaced by buttons without detracting from the outer bezel design. The phone simply plugs into a standard phone socket and also features a re-dial button. A fabulous British accessory for any home.

BT Premium 090631 Cordless Phone - Twin Handsets, www.currys.co.uk, £94.99

Keep in touch with your friends and family with a BT Premium 090631 Cordless Phone. You can save up to 1000 numbers in the contact list, so there’s plenty of space to have easy access to everyone’s number. You can even sync in numbers from your mobile phone via Bluetooth. With two handsets included, you can place them around your home right where you need them.

Panasonic Cordless Telephone & Answering Machine - Twin, www.argos.co.uk, £59.99

The Panasonic KX-TGK220EW with additional handset has a unique and simple design. Matching your room naturally with the upright style . It’s small footprint help it blend seamlessly with you home interior. It has 1.5" full dot white illuminated LCD helping you see the display clearly. Incoming call message indicator.

Panasonic KX-TGK220EB Digital Cordless Telephone, www.johnlewis.com, £39.95

The KX-TGK220E’s elegant upright style blends seamlessly with your interior, with a silver finish for that refined touch of luxury. Working in harmony with interiors, you’ll be notified of calls and messages with the choice blue light on the handset. 40 ringtones ensure a bespoke setting and when you’re finished with your call, simply place the handset back on the small but secure base to recharge.

BT Big Button 4000 Cordless Telephone - Twin, www.argos.co.uk, £59.99

Effortless and functional, the BT Big Button 4000 Cordless twin telephone has large, clear buttons to help key in numbers correctly. It’s hearing aid compatible, has clear caller ID on a large backlit display. With the hands free option you can communicate freely, the handy ‘find me’ function helps locate a missing handset and you also have the option to block nuisance calls. (You must subscribe to a Caller Display service from your network provider to block nuisance calls. Charges may apply.)