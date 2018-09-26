Gang hunted after snatching phones from Trinity Walk shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of six men stole mobile phones from a store in Wakefield on Saturday afternoon.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the incident which took place at about 1.15pm at the Carphone Warehouse store on Trinity Walk.

Two men entered the store and began pulling phones from a display.

Staff then attempted to block the store entrance as another three men made their way in, made threats and joined the other two men.

All six left a few moments later with the Samsung and iPhone devices.

The males were described as of potentially eastern European origin with one described as 5ft 8ins tall with black hair, shaved at the back and sides, wearing a bright red jacket with black emblem on his sleeves.

No-one was hurt in the incident and all the devices were registered as stolen by the store, blocking them from use.

Detective Inspector Andy Kelly of Wakefield CID said: “Detectives are investigating what was clearly a brazen theft from a store in the middle of a busy shopping afternoon in Wakefield.

“It is possible this offence is linked with a similar theft of phones from a city centre store recently and we would like to speak to anyone who has information about these males.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180473397.

Information can also be given online via 101 Livechat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

The incident is the second similar theft from Carphone Warehouse this month when thieves stole several high-value phones.

They entered the Teall Way store on the morning of Monday, September 3 and ran off with armfuls of phones, dropping many near the Lightwaves Leisure Centre as they were being chased.