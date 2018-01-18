Gardening: 5 of the best garden gloves

We look at 5 of the best garden gloves

Gardening gauntlets cream leather and English rose linen, £27.95, www.annabeljames.co.uk

Garden in style with these gorgeous, luxurious, lightweight gloves with cuffs crafted in English linen and leather, pictured right. The long, floral linen cuffs are ideal for protecting your arms and the leather shields your hands from the elements. Perfect for all gardening tasks, whether spring and summer gardening, or cutting the brambles in autumn.

Spring Garden & Birds Gardening Gloves, £15.00, The Contemporary Home, www.tch.net

Spring into a new season with these pretty gardening gloves from The Contemporary Home. Designed with plants and birds, these gloves will help make the perfect transition from winter to spring.

Orla Kiely Potting Gloves Striped Tulip Pine, £20.00, www.orlakiely.com

Every gardener’s must have. Make light work of outdoor chores with these Potting Gloves from Orla Kiely. Made from 100% cotton canvas, the garden accessory features the Striped Tulip print in Pine with a vibrant emerald trim. Both stylish and practical, the pair are essential for any keen gardener.

Briers All Seasons Gardening Gloves, From £1.99, www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk

These high quality gloves come in an attractive design and are perfect for general gardening. With a snug fitting, these gloves are designed to protect your fingers and palms, whilst the elasticated cuff keeps out dirt and debris. The soft latex ripple-coated palm offers added grip whilst the one piece seamless design gives you the ability to do some gardening with gloves on.

V&A William Morris Potting Gloves, £17.00, www.vam.ac.uk

Protect your green thumbs in style with these elegant gardening gloves from the ‘Bower’ wallpaper print by William Morris (1834-1896). Made of 100% cotton, the gloves are comfortable to wear. Perfect for potting herbs and small plants in your home garden. A gorgeous gift for a keen or budding gardener with style. The V&A collection includes tools for the home and garden, and features timeless William Morris prints and more recently Edinburgh Weavers’ Wild Centuries furnishing fabric.