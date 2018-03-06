Girl guide leader celebrates 40 years

dedicated Maureen Dawson has marked her 40th anniversary as a girl guide leader in Featherstone

Maureen - who is also a mum-of-four, grandma to seven and caretaker of Featherstone Methodist Church - has dedicated around 2,160 hours of her time teaching survival skills, preparing girls for employment, teaching first aid, cooking and teamwork, fundraising and empowering girls.

She celebrated the milestone in the church hall on Monday, when ex-guides, parents and her family - including daughter Joanne who is also the unit’s assistant leader - joined her for a cuppa, cake and flowers.