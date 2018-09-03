Give something new a try at Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week

The first Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week is here, and with it a whole host of tasty offers. If you’re looking to mix up your lunchtime routine, we’ve got you covered.

The Grill Pit promises “northern hospitality and proper food.” The restaurant, which sits on the Bull Ring in the city centre, is offering a huge selection foods on their restaurant week menu, with options for the whole family.

The Grill Pit, Bull Ring, Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees SM1008/98h

For just £5, the lunchtime menu gives you plenty of choice. Try a pulled pork and cheese subroll with fries and coleslaw, treat yourself to crispy garlic shrimp and mayo Po’boy, or stick to the classic with a grilled cheeseburger and fries.

Support your city centre with Wakefield’s first restaurant week

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, try the pulled pork nachos, or a Flame Grilled piri piri chicken breast served with dirty rice and slaw.

Visiting in an evening? The special restaurant week menu offers two courses for £10.95 per person, or three for £15.95.

The Grill Pit, Bull Ring, Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees SM1008/98h

Start with crispy jalapeno poppers with a chilli jam, salt ‘n pepper ribs with a choice of sauce or breaded garlic king prawns served with tartare sauce.

For the main course, have your chargrilled chicken breast plain or piri piri, or try a chilli and cheese dog served with fries and corn on the cob. Try a bacon and cheese burger topped with BBQ sauce, or a mouthwatering philly steak flatbread.

Dine out this week and help back your city

For dessert, satisfy your sweet tooth with fudge cake and ice cream, treat yourself to churros, served with hot chocolate sauce or try and classic sticky toffee pudding and custard.

To see the full restaurant week menu, click here.

Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week has been organised by Wakefield BID and runs from Saturday, September 1 to Friday, September 7 2018.