Given food for thought as shelves get stacked

Generous pupils, parents and staff have helped fill the shelves of a food bank after taking part in a community project.

The youngsters from the nurture group at Hendal Primary School in Kettlethorpe were involved in the scheme to forge greater links in the community and have been learning about key local services.

GIVING: Pupils forged links with local supermarkets.

Children designed posters and invited parents and children to donate food that was then delivered to St Catherine’s Church on Doncaster Road.

Heather Jackson, who works at the Hendal Road school, said: “Parents and children at Hendal Primary School were very generous with their donations.

“We also received support from local supermarkets.

“Children received a £20 donation from Asda and also visited the supermarket where they picked and scanned the products.

“A generous donation of £45 of food products were also received from COOP supermarket.

“As part of our ongoing links with the community school will continue to support this well worthy charity and are planning future fundraising events led by our children.”

Angela Jones, volunteer co-ordinator at St Catherine’s praised the children and said: “They contacted us to say they were collecting for us which was fantastic .

“They were very young and very well behaved. They were really interested to learn about on how the food bank worked, which was really good for children so young.”