Glasshoughton will welcome new players at winter nets

GLASSHOUGHTON Cricket Club’s winter nets start on Monday, January 22.

Sessions for juniors will be held from 6 to 7pm and for seniors from 7 to 8pm at St Wilfrids RC High School, Cutsyke Road, Featherstone, WF7 6BD.

Anyone interested in joining thriving club who play in Pontefract and District League is invited to the weekly nets.

The league is very short of umpires for the forthcoming season.

Any retired players or anyone else with a knowledge of the game who would like to become an umpire is asked to contact Janet Adamson on 07963987641.