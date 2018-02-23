Go-ahead for new retail park as part of City Fields development

The next phase of the City Fields development has been given the green light.

Permission has been granted for the creation of a retail park at land off Doncaster Road and the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road.

It will include a drive-through restaurant, a food retail outlet and smaller units including office space, as well as 80 car parking spaces.

Planning documents state: “The development of the site would represent a significant economic benefit to the locality, creating a significant number of jobs, in both constructional and operational phases.”

It adds that the scheme will also improve the local economy “by providing a range of services to complement residential development” in the area.

Once complete, the City Fields development will be made up of around 2,500 new homes, leisure, retail and business facilities, a new primary school, health facilities and parkland to the east of the city.

Earlier this month, the development was earmarked to receive £1.5m from a government housing fund.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration has previously described City Fields as “a very exciting development which will support housing, growth and economic prosperity in our district”.