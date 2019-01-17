Great sum raised by skaters for hospice

An ice-skating venture at a car retailer’s site in Castleford, has raised a cool £2,650 sum for a local hospice.

People supported the Motorpoint fundraiser in fantastic style, with over 1,400 skaters visiting the special charity ice rink over three days between Christmas and New Year.

Rugby league fans were also treated to a special Selection Box Treasure Hunt with Castleford Tigers players Peter Mata’utia, Alex Foster and Will Maher.

A total of £2,685 was raised all together for the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract, through donations from the public. This sum is enough to pay for the running of an in care bedroom for one week.

Motorpoint is a long-standing supporter of the Prince of Wales Hospice. Founded in 1989, it provides palliative care and support to patients with life-limiting illnesses from its base at Halfpenny Lane in Pontefract.

To date, Motorpoint has raised close to £20,000 for the charity through a variety of fundraising activities.

Mick Martin-Roebuck, general manager of Motorpoint Castleford, said: “It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves between Christmas and New Year on our Ice Rink. Not only that but together we raised over £2,650 for the Prince of Wales Hospice through the event which is incredible.”

Tracey Mearns, partnership development co-ordinator at the Prince of Wales Hospice, added: “What a fun filled three days we had and it’s great to see fundraising events such as these, as they make such a difference to the care and support we are able to provide our patients and their families.

“Massive thanks to the Motorpoint Castleford team for hosting and sponsoring, Castleford Tigers, local businesses that attended with stalls, the musicians who entertained visitors, our amazing Hospice volunteers and, of course, all the families that visited and donated, as the fantastic amount raised is enough to run an in-care bedroom for one week.”

Motorpoint is based on Whistler Drive in Castleford. A short drive from J32 of the M62, the branch officially opened in April 2016 after a multi-million pound investment in the site on the former Glasshoughton Colliery.

The five acre branch stocks over 500 low mileage used cars, for sale.