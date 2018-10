Planning permission has been granted to build a skate park at a recreation ground in South Elmsall.

The concrete skate park would be constructed at Minsthorpe Playing Field on Ash Grove, with Minsthorpe swimming baths and Ash Grove Junior School located to the east of the site.

No letters of comment or objection were received as park of the planning process.

The plans for the skate park were submitted by Wakefield Council and the local authority owns the land.