Gritters still prioritising main routes as snow continues to fall

A leading Wakefield councillor has said that main routes are still being prioritised when it comes to road gritting.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transportation and highways said: “We’ve been hit with some severe weather this week and teams have worked round the clock gritting and ploughing the roads.

“We have to concentrate our resources on the priority routes because they are used by over 90 per cent of the district’s traffic.

“As soon we get on top of these we move into minor roads and estates.

“Again, we have to prioritise these roads, looking after routes to places providing community services, GP surgeries and care homes first, as well as cemeteries and crematoriums and clearing the way for bin collections. Teams also respond to requests for help from vulnerable and elderly people and restock all the grit bins.

“There has been a fantastic response from residents, many of whom have been out clearing snow from their streets and pavements. It shows what great community spirit we have in the district and I thank everyone for their support.

“The current forecast is for more snow this weekend and gritting teams will be working throughout. Please stay warm and safe and look out for each other.”