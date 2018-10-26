Gymnastics club Jesters is jumping for joy

A gymnastics club is jumping for joy after two local organisations stepped in to help it buy some new equipment.

Jesters Gymnastics Club was given a helping hand by WDH and Horbury Financial Services.

The not-for-profit organisation, which runs classes in Pontefract and Featherstone, received a £1,500 Community Grant from WDH as well as £350 from Horbury Financial Services to buy a new air track.

The equipment will help the club’s gymnasts improve their tumbling skills and training.

Jesters Gymnastics Club works with more than 200 children, aged five to 18, to learn and improve their gymnastics skills.

Head coach Jess Garrett said: “The children absolutely love the new air track.

“We bought it from Airtrack UK which has been brilliant. We rely solely on fundraising so this wouldn’t have been possible without the donations from WDH and Horbury Financial Services.”

Visit jesterssportsacro.weebly.com for more information.