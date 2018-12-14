Hampers all ready for delivery to disadvantaged Wakefield families in time for Christmas

After seven weeks of hard work by the volunteers, and the overwhelming generosity of Express readers both individual and corporate, the target of 1,000 hampers for distribution to disadvantaged families in the Wakefield area has been reached and all hampers are packed.

The annual appeal, organised by the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry and the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) and supported by the Express has once again reached its target.

Some 250 hampers have been donated by a variety of different groups and individuals. Just some examples of the generosity of people and companies, as there are too many to mention individually, include the donation of 60 completed hampers from Wakefield College; donations from West Wakefield and Horbury Methodist Churches, and various cub and brownie packs.

There have also been significant financial donations to support the appeal from the Rotary Club and Cornel building Services.

However the really heart-warming part of this appeal is how many donations of food, hampers and money have come from individuals all around the Wakefield area.

Some individuals have donated three, four or five hampers which all of the organisers appreciate is a truly superb response to this appeal..

Money contributed has enabled the appeal to provide enough food for the 750 hampers which the volunteers from the Rotary Club have packed into finished hampers.

Once the 1,000 hampers had been made they were moved to Kinsley for delivery to the distribution centres.

One of the Rotary Club members – Mark Jeffries of Camel Concrete – kindly provided space in his factory to allow the hampers to be stored prior to deliveries being made this week to the distribution centres.

Once again this year Simon Burrow, another of the Rotary members, from FC Burrow Ltd, has generously provided the transport to make the deliveries, with CAP also providing transport for a proportion of the hampers.

This year the final distribution to families are being made by a mixture of Sure Start Hubs and local food banks, so all of the hampers should be in the hands of the recipient families well before Christmas.