Hampers help families in need

Families from across the district will be enjoying the festive season just a little bit more, thanks to the Christmas Hamper Appeal.

After ten weeks of hard work by the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry, The Community Awareness Programme (CAP), and the generosity of Express readers, both corporate and individual, we are almost done with the 2017 initiative.

As we reported last week, our target of 1,000 hampers has been achieved, thanks to a number of businesses, individuals and volunteers.

The packages have now been distributed to the Children First Centres around our area, including City Limits in Wakefield, the Sunbeam Children’s Centre in Lupset, the Castle Children’s Centre in Sandal, Children First in Normanton Town Hall, the Oakhill Children’s Centre in Featherstone, Cedars Children’s Centre in Hemsworth, Children First in Castleford and the Pomfret Children’s Centre in Pontefract.

Staff at these centres are now distributing the hampers to those families who really need the help over the Christmas period.

Bob Guard, from the rotary club, said: “Once more a really big thank you to everyone who has helped, donated and worked so hard to make this happen again this year.”

Gemma Jimmison, Christmas coordinator at the Express, added: “Christmas can be a difficult time financially for many people, with presents to buy and the school holidays.

“These hampers really will go a long way to helping families who might otherwise struggle, and it is all thanks to the generosity of our donors.”