Handley replaces injured Robinson in Featherstone’s squad to face Toulouse

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are without winger Shaun Robinson (knee injury) for Sunday’s home Betfred Championship game against Toulouse Olympique.

His place in the squad is taken by Leeds Rhinos dual-registered wingman Ash Handley who is set to make his first Rovers appearance since he played in the 38-6 win at Dewsbury Rams last April.

James Lockwood returns from injury with Frankie Mariano making way in the squad.

Featherstone’s squad is Ian Hardman, Misi Taulapapa, Luke Briscoe, Martyn Ridyard, Anthony Thackeray, Scott Wheeldon, Keal Carlile, Richard Moore, Connor Farrell, John Davies, James Lockwood, Matty Wildie, Gareth Hock, Luke Cooper, Tom Holmes, Josh Hardcastle, Brad Knowles, Mitch Clark, Ash Handley.