Haribo in the hunt for sweet success with Fruitilicious product

HARIBO, which runs confectionary production plants at Castleford and Pontefract, has been shortlisted in The Grocer New Product Awards for its reduced sugar treat Fruitilicious.

At over 150 years old, The Grocer is one of the leading magazines within the FMCG sector and its annual awards have earned the respect of food manufacturers across the UK.

Winners of the coveted awards will be announced during a ceremony at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London, on Friday 5 October.

Launched to offer more choice for consumers, the product has seen the brand’s new addition enjoy unprecedented success within the marketplace.

Boasting 30% less sugar than regular fruit gum sweets, Fruitilicious adds a new dimension to Haribo’s portfolio of treats.

Noting the significance of The Grocer Awards within the food manufacturing sector, Hayley Nixon, marketing manager, at Haribo UK said: “We’ve seen how quickly Fruitilicious has gained popularity amongst consumers, but to see this reinforced from an industry perspective is simply fantastic.

“It’s an indicator that we’ve succeeded in delivering our objective – which was to provide a reduced sugar product that offers the same great taste that consumers have come to expect from the Haribo brand.”

“We’ve invested a great deal of time into developing tasty fruity flavours and an enjoyable texture which can be difficult to achieve in a reduced sugar product.

“We’re really proud of what we have accomplished with Fruitilicious and we’re thrilled to have been able to offer that extra element of choice for our consumers.”