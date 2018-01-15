Harry’s visit leads to sweetener

CONFECTIONERY giant Haribo has served up a right royal boost for mental health charities in Leeds.

Haribo’s factory in Castleford was one of the places visited by Prince Harry during his trip to West Yorkshire last summer.

The trip also saw Harry attending an event bringing together mental health projects that have received backing from the Leeds Community Foundation (LCF) charity’s Leeds Fund programme.

Haribo has now announced that it is donating £20,000 to the Leeds Fund’s latest #GiveLoveLeeds grants round, as part of its commitment to promoting and supporting emotional well-being and good mental health.

Grants distributed during this round will go to mental health charities supporting young people in Leeds.

Haribo managing director Herwig Vennekens said: “Haribo is proud to support its local communities.

“We have been involved in a range of charitable activities for many years and are pleased to be able to provide LCF with the funds needed to continue their work in this crucial area.

“We’re looking forward to our contribution making a real difference, and helping to support LCF’s efforts in recognising smaller charities and the wider needs of the city.”

LCF chief executive Kate Hainsworth said: “We are extremely pleased that Haribo has decided to support the fourth round of #GiveLoveLeeds grants which will help projects that encourage happy young minds across Leeds.

“We are particularly grateful to both Prince Harry and Haribo for championing mental health and supporting the Leeds Fund.

“Thanks to Haribo we can continue to support charities across the city that make a difference every day.”

Harry is spearheading a mental health awareness campaign called Heads Together with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and, last year, the three Royals backed the #SpeakYourMind initiative, headed by our sister paper Yorkshire Evening Post.

For information about Leeds Fund grants, visit www.leedscf.org.uk/theleedsfund-giveloveleeds.

The deadline for applications for the new #GiveLoveLeeds funding round is January 31.