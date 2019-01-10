Have your say on plans for 26,000 homes across Wakefield district

More than 26,000 new homes could be built across the Wakefield district before 2036.

A development plan published by Wakefield Council on Thursday has revealed where they intend to place the additional houses they propose to build over the next 17 years.

A number of factors were taken into consideration in weighing up how the newbuilds would be distributed.

And the local authority wants you to have your say on the proposals.

The plan says that the largest number of new homes will be built in the city of Wakefield itself, with a similar amount to be constructed in Castleford, where several regeneration projects are already taking root.

Featherstone, Hemsworth, Knottingley, Normanton and South Elmsall will also see plenty of new properties.

But the plan also says that development in the likes of Stanley, Outwood, Horbury and Ossett will be more "constrained" to ensure those communities' populations are "sustainable".

Deputy council leader Denise Jeffery has urged the public to have their say on the proposals.

Villages in the district will see "limited" amounts of growth, and between them will take on around two per cent of the total number of newbuilds.

The maximum number of properties that the council intends to see built is 26,600, but this includes big developments that have already been given planning permission since 2017.

There also plans to expand accommodation for the traveller community, with the council saying it needs to find space for an extra 52 permanent pitches after 2023.

On top of this it wants to create a further 10 transit pitches, where travellers can stay for up to three months at a time.

Inviting members of the public to have their say, Councillor Denise Jeffery, portfolio holder for economic growth and regeneration, said: “We have drawn up some great plans on the future of the district and now we want to hear what you think of them.

"I would urge all of you to take the time to let us know. This plan is important in creating a future where investment and prosperity is spread across the district.

"We want to create thriving town centres which are attractive places to visit. We want you to have recreation and leisure facilities where you can relax and enjoy yourselves whilst protecting our green and open spaces."

To view the proposals in detail and have your say, visit http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/planning/policy/emerging-local-plan-2036/local-plan-2036