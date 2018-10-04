Having the bed to yourself voted THE best thing about being single by Yorkshire residents

Single? What would you say is the best part? 45 per cent of singletons in Yorkshire say it’s having the bed to yourself, according to research.

The survey was commissioned by family run greetings card retailer, Love Layla Designs, and found that on average, Brits spend two years and seven months being single before starting their next relationship.

However, Yorkshire residents take a little more time to move on, with the majority waiting one to two years (44%) to find new love.

According to the data, the top five things about being single in Yorkshire are:

1. Having the bed to yourself (44%)

2. Watching what you want on TV (40%)

3. Not having to attend social events you don’t want to go to (32%)

4. Spending all of your money on yourself (31%)

5. Eating what you want, when you want (29%)

Do you agree?