'He achieved more than most': Family pays tribute to Wakefield bike rider

Oliver Tindall, 37, died when his black and green Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a white VW Polo, in Oxenhope near Bradford, shortly before 8pm last Tuesday.

Also known as Oliver Lloyd, his heartbroken family have since released a statement.

They said: “Oly exhibited his care and compassion for people daily, through his NHS work in the community as an assistant practitioner at Airedale General Hospital, Keighley.

Oliver Tindall died in the recent smash.

“He was a keen motorcyclist and spent weekends away working for BMW and Kawasaki.

“In his 37 years, Oly achieved more than most people do in a lifetime. He deeply touched the hearts of anyone who met him; was highly valued by all who knew him and he dedicated his life to improving the lives of others around him.”