Head down to workshops for Pontefract Lantern Festival

Pontefract’s Lantern Festival will be shining a light on the town again next month.

Lantern-making workshops are already underway for the annual parade, which will go from Pontefract Castle to Friarwood Valley Gardens on Saturday, October 20.

The Pontefract Lioness Club has the temporary use of two shops on Chequerfield Circle, Pontefract, to run the workshops, thanks to WDH. The sessions will run from 10am to 4pm every Saturday until the festival and from 6pm to 9pm on September 13, 18, 20, 26 and 27 and October 3, 4, 9, 11 and 17. There will also be a workshop held in the activity centre at Pontefract Castle on Sunday, September 23.

Lanterns will also be available to buy on the night.

Karen Heywood, Lioness club president and festival coordinator, said: “This year the Lioness Club were successful in securing funding towards the cost of the festival through the Tesco Bags of Help Scheme and the WDH Community Grant Scheme but we are still looking for local business to provide corporate sponsorship to help with the remainder of the funding.”

Email pontefractlanternfestival@gmail.com or call 07774 012071 for more information.